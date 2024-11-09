The Gilded Age season 3 premiere date: November update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more on The Gilded Age season 3 between now and the end of November?

Of course, we should note that without question, there is still an enormous demand for more of the series — and how can there not be? The second season ended in a way that makes us really eager for a number of different storylines all across the board! For us personally, the role-reversal between Ada and Agnes is going to be really fun to watch unfold, mostly because neither is used to being in the financial and/power position that they are now in.

Without further ado now, let’s just get to sharing the unfortunate news here that there is not going to be a lot of premiere-date news in the near future, as nice as that would be to have. There is still no real timeline for it, but we do imagine that with filming happening still as of late, we are not getting The Gilded Age back until at least next summer / next fall. That may be a shame, but remember that if you are HBO, there is no real reason to contemplate bringing it back sooner — and why would you, given that you have The Last of Us and The White Lotus coming before too long.

If there is one thing that we are really hoping through the rest of this hiatus, it is that there are continuously going to be some opportunities for the audience for this show to grow and expand still. We do think that a lot of the awards recognition it received last season is helpful, but there is still some work to be done when it comes to getting the word out. There are SO many shows out there and because of that, it is increasingly harder for the average person to know what is on / not on.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding The Gilded Age right now, including what else is ahead and some new key cast members

What do you most want to see moving into The Gilded Age season 3, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







