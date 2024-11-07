And Just Like That season 3 premiere date hopes; filming wraps

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something more about And Just Like That season 3 in the relatively near future? Well, the first thing to note here is that the demand is almost certainly here. The show has been off the air now for a year and a half … and luckily, we can at least share one significant milestone as of right now.

In a post on Instagram, the series alongside Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed that filming for the latest chapter of the drama is now done. This means that moving forward, the folks at Max and the producers can prioritize just preparing these episodes to air. It has already been confirmed that we won’t see them until 2025, so that is one thing to note at present.

For us personally, we tend to think that a late winter / early spring premiere is possible, mostly because And Just Like That is not one of those shows that takes some long period of time to edit together and prepare. Everything can be good to go in a short period of time, and we’re sure that this is what probably makes the whole thing appealing to the folks over at the streaming service.

As for what the story will be, the only thing that can be said for certain is that for many characters, they will be embarking on a new chapter. After Aidan’s big decision at the end of season 2, Carrie Bradshaw may find herself single in New York again; meanwhile, Miranda faces some big decisions after everything transpired with Che. We’re sure that there will be plenty of laughs, but also some more surprises along the way. (We’re just not expecting more of Samantha after that small cameo.)

