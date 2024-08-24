And Just Like That season 3: A different journey for Carrie?

It does feel pretty clear at this point that for the majority of And Just Like That season 3 on Max, we will see the characters in New York City. Why wouldn’t we? This is the primary vocal point for the show and yet, there could be a chance to see at least some characters travel here and there.

With all of this in mind, it does feel like this is the perfect time to raise the following question here: Are we going to be seeing Carrie head off to Virginia to be with Aidan at some point? We already know that we’re going to be seeing John Corbett back at some point, and that does raise all sorts of questions about the future here.

Now, if you head over to the actress’ official Instagram, you can see a video from Sarah Jessica Parker that is shot recently in the dead of night with the following caption: “We are for sure not in NYC anymore.” You listen to the sound of the video, meanwhile, and you’ll hear a ton of insects.

So what is going on here? Well, conventional wisdom here is that Carrie may be spending at least some time in Virginia over the course of the season. Even though we don’t imagine that Carrie is going to want to be out of the Big Apple for too long, it is possible that she visits some other places here and there — and personally, we wouldn’t be surprised about that in the slightest.

Hopefully, we are actually going to get more in the way of substantial And Just Like That teases between now and the end of the year. After all, we’ve love to see the series back in early 2025!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

