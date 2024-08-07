And Just Like That season 3 premiere date: August 2024 update

Are we going to get some sort of news on And Just Like That season 3 between now and the end of August? That is something worth discussing! After all, this is a show that is in production, and we’re sure that there are some out there who would love nothing more than for it to be back on the air and pretty soon, for that matter.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to sit back and be somewhat realistic when we say that the series is probably still going to be MIA on Max for at least the immediate future.

If you have not heard the news as of yet, the streaming service has already indicated that the next batch of episodes for the series are not going to be coming until 2025. This means that you’re going to be stuck waiting for at least a few more months, at least to get a date announcement — and that is assuming the show comes back at the start of next year! That is not something that has been confirmed, either, but we imagine that Max will want it back sooner rather than later. This is one of their more-popular shows, and it has also been more than a year already since it kicked off.

While we know that some characters from the first two seasons will be MIA for season 3, in general there are a lot of lingering mysteries in regards to the story. After all, Carrie’s romantic future is up in the air after what happened with Aidan last season, and we do think that things for Miranda are going to be very-much in flux. Given that dating has long been at the center of this franchise, we really should not be too shocked that this is going to be the case here again.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

