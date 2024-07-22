And Just Like That season 3: Is John Corbett returning as Aidan?

If you were wondering about whether or not John Corbett would be making a grand return as Aidan for And Just Like That season 3, let’s just say that we have an answer!

According to a recent report from TV Insider, the longtime series vet was spotted recently shooting scenes as Aidan alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, which may come as a shock in some ways. After all, it seemed like the end of season 2 cemented that the character was going to be away from New York City until his kids got older. He expressed interest still in being with Carrie, but was she really going to wait around for that? There were a lot of questions that needed an answer.

Of course, it is always possible that Aidan changes his mind, or he at least wanted to briefly turn up in New York and indicate that the feelings on his part were still there. However, it is also hard to imagine that much of And Just Like That season 3 is going to show these characters in some sort of stable and/or super-happy relationship, mostly because that has never been the way of things here. Instead, it is a series that has long reveled in a certain brand of chaos, so why would we suddenly look around and think that anything will be altogether different? Honestly, it’s just not something that makes a ton of sense all things considered.

Hopefully, there will be some answers pretty early on when season 3 premieres. As of right now, the likely scenario is that we see it back at some point in 2025.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

