And Just Like That season 3: Kim Cattrall not returning

If you were hoping to see more of Kim Cattrall on And Just Like That season 3, let’s just say we have some bad news.

Following some articles and rumors out there about a possible return as Samantha Jones, the actress gave a pretty simple reply this weekend on Twitter: “Aw that’s so kind but I’m not [coming back].”

If you have been paying attention to a lot of headlines online over the course of the past year or so, then you know that the actress is not coming back. Cattrall has made her aversion to playing Samantha Jones moving forward very clear, and has shown reluctance dating all the way to Sex and the City. Sometimes, people do just want to move forward and that’s okay. Kim gave this role many years of her career!

Of course, if she ever does change her mind, we’d more than welcome it.

One other strange thing to consider

Even the actress’ big season 2 cameo did not go according to plan. The original intent behind it was to keep it an enormous secret leading into the premiere, only for it to get ultimately leaked to the press. That radically changed the way in which the season was promoted so in that sense, we tend to think that Cattrall was probably asked about the return more regularly and over a longer period of time than she expected. She also said back during season 2 that it was meant to be a one-off. There is still a chance that Samantha is referenced on the show moving forward, but it will probably be via text messages or something similar to how Grey’s Anatomy handles Cristina these days.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

