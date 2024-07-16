And Just Like That season 3 premiere date: July 2024 update

We know that it has been a long time since And Just Like That season 3 aired on Max but rest assured, more is 100% coming. It is really just a matter of when!

So, is there a chance that more news is going to come out between now and the end of the month? Of course, we would love nothing more than to see that, but it feels unlikely. Why is that? Well, for starters, it is tied to when the next season is actually going to premiere — and it is not anytime soon.

Based on a lot of what has been reported so far, the Sex and the City follow-up is currently slated to not return until we get around to the start of next year at the earliest. Production has still been going on as of late, and this means that everyone is still working to perfect things. This is a show that does take a reasonable amount of time to make, with one of the reasons being the need to film outside in New York City.

If we are lucky, there will be a chance that some more news regarding a premiere date is going to come out before the end of the year — that seems to be a far more realistic estimate than us getting a little more insight this month. With a show like this, it always feels best to have proper expectations, and that includes noting that even if the Max series is ready to air in January / February, that does not mean that it will premiere at around this time. They may opt to wait instead until later on, as finding a spot within the schedule that makes the most sense will be top priority.

Related – Check out more news on And Just Like That season 3, including a new addition

Is there anything that you are most excited to see heading into And Just Like That season 3?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







