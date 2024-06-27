And Just Like That season 3 spoilers: Mehcad Brooks on board

For anyone out there who are excited to see And Just Like That season 3 arrive on Max in the new year, why not get some more news?

According to a report coming in right now from TVLine, you are going to be seeing Mehcad Brooks step in for some sort of significant role. Now, there could be a few more questions about this, given the fact that the actor (who has also appeared on Supergirl and True Blood) is currently a series regular on Law & Order over on NBC. However, the site notes that he will be able to balance both shows, meaning that this is not a situation where he will need to choose one or the other. Take a certain amount of solace in that for now.

Filming for the third season of And Just Like That kicked off a little bit earlier this spring, and while it will continue to give you updates on Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte, there are going to be a number of changes when it comes to basically everyone around them. After all, Sara Ramirez and Karen Pittman are both departing the show, which means that there are going to be some inevitable changes when it comes to what the story looks like moving forward. That could be tricky for the writers to figure out at first and yet, these people have been working on this show for a good while! If it anyone is able to handle a transition like this, it feels fair to guess that it would be them.

If you are hoping for another cameo from Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones, more than likely you are going to be disappointed. At the moment, there is no evidence that a return appearance for her is coming.

Related – Be sure to get more news on And Just Like That right now, including other premiere date talk

What are you most interested in seeing as we move into And Just Like That season 3 over on Max?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







