And Just Like That season 3 premiere date: A June 2024 update

Is there a chance that And Just Like That season 3 will get a premiere date announcement in the relatively near future?

Well, the first thing to obviously note is that production is currently underway! For those who have not heard, episodes are being produced at present in New York City with Sarah Jessica Parker and plenty of other familiar faces. There’s a good chance that a few big name guest stars could turn up, but the folks at Max are keeping things relatively under lock and key.

Could we hear a couple of news items between now and the end of the month? Sure, but there’s also one thing that feels pretty darn unlikely, at least for the time being: Some sort of specific premiere-date announcement. So far, the streaming service has noted that season 3 will not be back until 2025, and there’s a good chance that they are sticking to that. Because of this, it’s fair to say it would be a shock if there is any sort of date reveal in the relatively near future.

So when could a date be announced, if not soon? There’s a good chance that come November or December, Max will put some news out there and bring And Just Like That back to their in January or February. These episodes should be ready to go at that point, and we almost think that the streamer needs them. Think about it like this — just how many standalone hits do they have at this point that aren’t just tied to HBO on some level? There is so much still that they need to figure out in the Warner Bros. Discovery era. After all, so many of their decisions have already proven to be quite polarizing.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

