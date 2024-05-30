And Just Like That season 3: Cynthia Nixon on Sara Ramirez exit

There may not be a lot of major details regarding the upcoming third season yet of And Just Like That but still, one thing stands out. This will be a story told without the presence of one Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz, one of the most controversial characters in the history of the franchise.

Given that Che’s relationship with Miranda ended in some 2, there were few reasons to bring them back for another chapter — hence the exit. In a new interview with Variety, Cynthia Nixon claims that the departure of the character was a collaboration between Ramirez and showrunner Michael Patrick King:

“I do feel like our show always works best when people are dating … They created such an amazing character — such a controversial character, but such an amazing character. I think they felt, and Michael Patrick felt, that that character had run its course. They came in and shook everything up, and then the arc was completed.”

Is there always a chance that Che still returns? Never say never, but this quote does strongly imply that you are going to be seeing Miranda back on the dating scene in some way in season 3 — and, of course, she may not be the only one. With Aidan’s big decision at the end of season 2, Carrie Bradshaw is left in a really complicated spot. Will she be okay just waiting for years so that she and John Corbett’s character can be together? It makes some sense if she was to explore what else is out there, especially since (as Nixon says) dating is such an essential part of this world.

Filming for And Just Like That season 3 is currently underway in New York; fingers crossed, there are more details to share long before the series returns to Max.

