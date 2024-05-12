And Just Like That season 3 premiere date: May 2024 update

With us close to the halfway point of May 2024, is there more that we can share when it comes to And Just Like That season 3 on Max?

The first and most important thing that we can state here is simple: Filming is underway again! We know that it took a long time to get here due to the strikes and other reasons, but we are now at a point where Sarah Jessica Parker and the rest of the cast are working to produce some great stories. Obviously, we hope that they live up to our expectations, and that there is an extremely memorable chapter of the story that is going to be here before too long.

How long are we talking about here? Well, we should start off by noting that you almost certainly are not going to be getting premiere-date news this month, let alone any other point in the near future. This show will be taking a long time to film and then after that, there is a lot of editing that needs to be done, as well. All indications are that the third season of And Just Like That is not going to be airing moving into 2025. Max will certainly promote the show had, but how will they do that? This is a pretty interesting dilemma at this point.

After all, consider the following for a moment — season 2 gave us the unexpected return of Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones, and it appears extremely unlikely we will ever see her again. Meanwhile, John Corbett has also returned as Aidan, but based on what he said in the finale, he won’t be around Carrie much more for the next several years. There are a lot of questions we still need to ask but unfortunately, we do not have that much when it comes to answers.

