And Just Like That season 3: Rosie O’Donnell joins

The first major addition to And Just Like That season 3 has been revealed, and it someone who viewers could be familiar with already.

In a new post on Instagram, Rosie O’Donnell confirms that she is appearing in the premiere episode titled “Outlook Good.” Her character’s name is Mary, and the question that you’re left to wonder here is whether this will be a part that extends for much of the season or not.

In many ways, the casting if the actress / former talk show host makes a great bit of sense. This is someone who has likely known Sarah Jessica Parker or some other members of the show for a good time, and we do think that the show is going to need a few new characters given some recent updates. It was already confirmed that Sara Ramirez will no longer be a part of the show as Che, and that Nicole Ari Parker is departing for schedule-related reasons.

While season 3 is officially underway behind the scenes, we are going to be waiting a long time in order to see it back. Insofar as we can tell, the best-case scenario for a premiere date is going to be around the spring of next year. The Max series does take a good bit of time to film, and even after that, there is a lot that will need to be done when it comes to post-production.

We just hope that no matter who is in the cast for this upcoming season, the producers do find a way to strike the perfect balance of comedy, drama, and significant character development. For someone like Carrie Bradshaw in particular, there is a lot of uncharted territory ahead.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on And Just Like That now, including when season 3 could premiere

What do you think about Rosie O’Donnell joining And Just Like That season 3?

What sort of role do you think she’ll play? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







