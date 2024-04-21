And Just Like That season 3 premiere date: Best case scenario

What’s the best thing we can hope for at this point when it comes to a season 3 premiere date for And Just Like That on Max? We don’t think this is all that hard to figure out.

Obviously, it makes some sense here to start off with the bad news — namely, that we are 100% stuck waiting until 2025 to see the show back. That’s already been confirmed but with filming gearing up, it is a little easier to project further.

We aren’t just saying that January is the best-case scenario for And Just Like That just because it is the first month it could feasibly come back; it is also because it is somewhat realistic. Think about it like this: We’re not looking at a show here that takes a year to film. Also, it does not have some extremely long post-production cycle, and these episodes can be turned around rather quickly. This is a timeframe that would make some sense, and we also know that shows tend to perform really well in the winter months.

Now, if there is one reason why this may not happen, it is rather simply this: The fact that Max technically doesn’t have to premiere the show when the episodes are available. They have final say on such things, and they may not feel all that much of a reason to rush anything along. If it’s better to air in the spring, they can choose to bring it back then. The biggest thing we’d advise there is patience.

In general, we do think that season 3 could represent new beginnings for at least some characters, and we’re looking forward to seeing some unique challenges explored at the same exact time. After what happened with Aidan, how will Carrie move forward? We are excited to figure that out.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

