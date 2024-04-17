And Just Like That season 3 filming starts; premiere date hopes

For everyone out there already excited to see And Just Like That season 3 arrive on Max down the road, there is more to be excited about!

In a post on Twitter, Bazaar UK has reported that filming for the Sex and the City prequel has kicked off in New York City. That makes sense, as star / executive producer Sarah Jessica Parker recently arrived back in the Big Apple to kick off work on the show.

For now, a lot of the finer details about what lies ahead remains to be seen. At the end of season 2 Carrie and Aidan had about the most amicable split imaginable, largely because he couldn’t be away from his kids at this point in their lives. He clearly still loves her, but can they really wait years for each other? There is a lot that Carrie may be working to figure out over the weeks ahead, and we are excited to see what lies ahead for her — and that is without even noting anything when it comes to Miranda and Charlotte. The trio remain front and center in all the stories here. (While Kim Cattrall made that surprise cameo at the end of last season, there is no evidence she is plotting a season 3 return.)

So when will the series actually premiere? The only thing that has been announced so far is that 2025 is likely — and we’re inclined to think that it will be sometime in January or February. Given that this show does not take an extreme amount of time to film or edit (at least compared to a lot of HBO / Max shows), it will really just depend on when the executives want it around. Just remember here that the stars and producers don’t have a lot of say on this stuff!

