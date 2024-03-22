Karen Pittman leaving And Just Like That, Nya Wallace

While you prepare to see And Just Like That season 3 over on Max, it seems like another performer is saying goodbye.

Previously, we reported that Sara Ramirez will not be back as the controversial character Che. Now, the news is out there regarding Karen Pittman as well. According to a report from Deadline, the actress is departing the show and her character of Nya Wallace due to scheduling conflicts, as she has roles in two other major series in The Morning Show on Apple TV+ as well as Forever over on Netflix. If the three shows were filming at different times, it may have been able to work out. However, they all have similar timeframes.

The site reports that originally, Nya was written into the scripts for the Sex and the City sequel’s upcoming season, but that will have to change. Here is what a spokesperson for Max had to say to the aforementioned publication:

“It has been a joy to have Karen Pittman play the smart and stunning Professor Nya Wallace on the first two seasons of And Just Like That … As we have thoroughly enjoyed working with this dynamic actress, so too have others. Due to her commitments to two other streamer series, it has become apparent that filming three shows at once isn’t possible. Due to the production realities, we are disappointed to announce that scheduling conflicts will not allow us to continue with this character as part of season 3 of And Just Like That… Karen and Nya will be missed, and her Max family and fans will all be cheering her on in her other endeavors.”

Hopefully, the writers will at least find some creative way to address the actress’ departure, and there will be a chance for her to return in a possible season 4.

Related – Get more news regarding filming for And Just Like That season 3

Are you sad that Karen Pittman is leaving And Just Like That ahead of season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







