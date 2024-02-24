And Just Like That season 3: When does filming begin?

If you are feeling quite excited to see And Just Like That season 3 over at Max, why not take a moment to talk filming? This is going to be one of the bigger milestones we reach on the way to the Sarah Jessica Parker series being back.

For now, let’s just say that we have both good and bad news when it comes to the future of production. The good news? We know when cameras are going to be rolling again. The bad news, of course, is that we will be waiting for a good while. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Nicole Ari Parker revealed that the plan is for the cast to get back to work in May, which means that the next few months will be spent with them hard at work.

Insofar as start dates go, we will admit this makes a lot of sense. Why wouldn’t the cast and crew want to film in the warmer months? Obviously, they aren’t the ones deciding on all of this, but we do think it is a more hospitable (and likely cost-effective) environment for everyone. At least a show like this can work rather efficiently, and also not have some sort of horrendously long post-production window on the other side.

So what will the story be for season 3? That’s one of the larger question marks but for now, we tend to think that some of the questions have to be about Carrie, and for good reason! Remember that at the end of season 2, the character learned that Aidan needed to stay out of the city until his kids were a little bit older and he could be there to help them. Since she doesn’t want to leave, the two are in a waiting game — but what does she do in that time? Does he move forward? There are so many different questions that can be asked at this point.

Related – Season 3 of And Just Like That will not kick off until May

What do you most want to see moving into And Just Like That season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates coming.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







