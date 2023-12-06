And Just Like That season 3 premiere date: Max confirms long wait

After the events of a particularly fun season 2, it makes sense that you would want And Just Like That season 3 sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, it seems like we do have a pretty long wait ahead.

This week, Max announced as a part of a new sizzle reel that the Sarah Jessica Parker series is officially not coming back until 2025, confirming something that a lot of people have been afraid of for a while. The long wait seems to be due mostly to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes — or, as we like to call it, the AMPTP not giving these parties a fair deal in a reasonable amount of time. We do know that production will be taking place in 2024, but even once that is done there is a good bit of other work that has to be done. Episodes need to be edited together and beyond that, Max has to find a proper release date.

Are there a lot of interesting questions for the future of And Just Like That at present? Absolutely, but the one we tend to be the most curious about at present pertains to what’s going to happen with Carrie and Aidan. He’s realized that he can’t be away from his family until his kids are older and because of that, he wants her to wait for him. Can she really do that, and should she? She’s got a lot of life to still live and we imagine that season 3 will explore that — among a number of other things at the same exact time.

Ultimately, we are at least hopeful that no matter when the show comes back, it will prove worth the wait. We do tend to think that one of the good things about the second season is that it really allowed the writers and producers to further establish its tone. And Just Like That can be really similar to the original Sex and the City, and we know that virtually nobody out there is going to have a problem with that.

What do you think about having to wait until 2023 to see And Just Like That season 3 on the air?

