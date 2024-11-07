Chicago PD season 12 episode 6: Did Burgess become detective?

Chicago PD took their time giving us a big Burgess story, but we had it handed to us on season 12 episode 6, Was it worth the wait? Well, for now, we like to think so!

After all, a significant chunk of the story revolved around her being put through her paces, and facing some real moral quandaries, as she worked in order to see whether or not she’d end up becoming a detective. Where she ended up in this episode is in a situation where she covered for her fellow cop Suarez for a bad decision that she made out in the field — someone who could end up giving her the promotion that she needed.

So did Kim help her for the sake of getting a promotion? Well, not so much. She wanted to do her best to help her fellow cop. Where this led was to a pretty unusual spot: Kim being told that she’s not fully ready to be a detective yet. Suarez told her that she needed be sent off to do further training, one where she will learn to play the “game” that comes with that higher spot. She’s a great cop; yet, most of her instincts are to be a cop.

In the closing minutes, though, we learned that Suarez did not get the final say. Reid actually was the one who decided to put Burgess back into Intelligence, but also as a detective. This was a promotion for her, but what is the cost? As Voight told her, nothing is ever free and he’s not the one who pulled any strings. Odds are, Reid may want something as a result of this … but it’s clearly not something we are poised to learn now.

