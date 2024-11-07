Bad Sisters season 2 premiere spoilers: Creator on new story

In just a matter of one week, you are going to have a chance to see the Bad Sisters season 2 premiere — what will the story be?

This is certainly an interesting question to consider with the Apple TV+ sleeper hit in particular, given that so much of season 1 was largely self-contained. We learned in the final episodes that it was actually Grace who killed her abusive husband John Paul, and was able to keep the secret after dropping the insurance claim.

By and largely, it felt like everything with John Paul’s death was wrapped up … but is it? Well, unraveling that for season 2 proved to be a fun challenge for creator Sharon Horgan (who plays plays Eve). Speaking on the subject to Screen Rant, she had the following to say about planning season 2 out:

It was great, actually, once I got my head around it. Because we did think it was just a limited series, and it did seem to have such a perfect ending, but then a perfect ending isn’t true to that story of what happens to a woman who has been in a terrible abusive relationship like that, and who’s killed the man that she loved for years.

And the sisters, everything they went through in season 1, it just seemed like, “How do you tie a bow on it? Let’s get under it and find out what really happens.” The fallout of that kind of abuse, and the aftermath, really. And then, obviously, there’s a lot of story on top of that. But that was the thing that got me excited, to explore all that.

Of course, the new is promising its own secrets and perhaps plenty of danger; beyond just that, though, we are just eager to spend more time with these particularly excellent characters. Very few series out there have done as great a job as Bad Sisters when it comes to developing interesting and distinct people all within the same family.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

