Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date: November update

Is there going to be a chance we learn more about a Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date between now and the end of November?

Obviously, it would be great to see the Joseph Sikora drama back on Starz for a number of different reasons, but the biggest one is just that it is the final batch we’re going to get. That elevates the stakes, and that is before you even wonder about the end of Power Book II: Ghost. Given that mysterious ending we saw there with Tariq, there are questions aplenty about whether or not Michael Rainey Jr. will turn up on the spin-off. It would be great to get an answer to that but odds are, you’ll be waiting a while in order to see it.

After all, remember this: Force is apparently slated to return following the next season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which means that we probably will not see Tommy and company back until the spring. If that is truly the case, the odds are slim that you will get a premiere date announcement this month, or really the rest of the year.

Beyond a date, the other thing that we’re curious about is tied to the future of the Tommy character in general. It feels like there is something more coming for him following Force, whether it is a return to New York, a team-up project with other characters, or something beyond even our imagination right now. The most important thing we want is rather simple: For Tommy’s impact to be as widespread as possible. If Ghost really is gone (we still have all our theories), we do hope that some other iconic characters from this world get their time in the spotlight.

