Power Book IV: Force season 3: Is Tariq appearing?

Are you going to be seeing Tariq turn up on Power Book IV: Force season 3? If you’re curious after the finale for Ghost tonight, we 100% get it.

After all, the very end of the episode strongly hinted that Tariq was getting a call from somebody … and it doesn’t feel that hard to think that Tommy Egan is reaching out. Just read the tea leaves for a moment here! Ghost is ending, Force will be after next season, and Joseph Sikora has noted that it may not be the end of his character’s journey. The same could be said for Tariq in some shape or form.

Now, this is where we gotta say that there isn’t much news out there suggesting that Michael Rainey Jr. is in Power Book IV: Force season 3 — if he is, they’ve kept it an incredible secret. (Filming for this season has been done for months now.) It is possible that Tariq makes an appearance at some point, but we honestly think it could be some sort of tease at the end of its finale, as well. This could all be setting up some sort of Power avengers where you get some of the biggest players together again for something — it certainly would feel like the sort of show that would generate the biggest ratings possible for Starz.

Is some of this conjecture? Sure, but we know that the network loves to bandy about that #PowerNeverEnds slogan. For the time being, we re 100% taking that seriously.

Now, if you are Starz…

If you are plotting some sort of Tariq / Tommy team-up show, you are probably going to be hesitant to confirm it for a while. After all, if you do that, then you are basically indicating that Tommy survives the final season of his own show, though this would hardly be some big shock.

