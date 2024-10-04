Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date: October update

Given that tonight marks the end of Power Book II: Ghost on Starz, what better time is there to think about Power Book IV: Force? It has been confirmed already that season 3 will be the final one for the Joseph Sikora drama and yet, questions remain.

Take, for example, what exactly the network is actually going to do with these episodes! Sikora himself has noted on social media in the past that he is not sure when the show is going to be coming back and in the end, that makes sense. This is one of those decisions that is going to be up to the decision-makers at Starz and often, they don’t share their plans until they have 100% figured everything out behind the scenes.

In a perfect world, obviously it would be idea for us to get some sort of exact start date this month; however, it may also be too early still. We certainly don’t think that Force is going to be coming out until at least early next year, and even that is in some ways not guaranteed.

If there is at least one thing that we would bank on right now, it is simply this: It makes all the sense in the world for the powers-that-be to put more promotional juice into this next season than perhaps ever before. Why wouldn’t you want to create a tremendous amount of hype around the end? The goal here should be to get as many people watching and/or excited as you possibly can, especially if this turns out to not be the end of the road for the Tommy Egan character. Based at least on some of the indications we’ve gotten so far, the door could be very-much still open for something more there.

Related – Be sure to get some additional news regarding Power Book IV: Force right now

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book IV: Force season 3, no matter when it airs?

Go ahead and let us know right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







