Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date: Fall 2024 update

Is there any chance that we’re going to be getting a Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date announcement this fall?

Let’s just start off here with a reminder that production on the season, let alone the whole series, is already done. Because of that, there is a lot that we’re left to ponder over and think about, and that includes when the series will actually be back. It’s been more than a year since the second season premiered! At this point, Starz is really just holding on for the right moment to air the show, which could be at any point over the next several months.

With that being said, we don’t get any indication that Joseph Sikora and the rest of the cast will be back this year. In between Sweetpea and Outlander, the network does have a plan for the next several weeks already. At this point, we tend to think that we’re going to see Power Book IV: Force back in either the winter or the spring. If we’re going to see the show back in the immediate future, we do think there will be a further announcement this fall.

As a matter of fact, it would not be a big shock at all if there is an announcement that comes out about either an exact premiere date or an approximate window during the upcoming Power Book II: Ghost finale. If you remember, the series finale for the original show teased a lot of upcoming spin-offs, including one in Influence that never saw the light of day. It would not be some huge shock if something similar happened here.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see — but we’re excited for what direction this show takes into its final chapter. It may also not be the last you see from Tommy Egan…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Power Book II: Ghost right now, including the latest on what’s ahead

What are you the most interested in seeing when it comes to Power Book IV: Force season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







