Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 9 spoilers: Tariq’s mission

In just a handful of days, you are going to have a chance to see Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 9 — absolutely a huge hour of TV. This is the penultimate episode of the whole series, and we certainly do not think we are going to be looking at a complete story. Whatever happens here is almost certainly going to carry through to the finale.

Is there a chance that a major character is about to be killed off? We wouldn’t rule that out, mostly because for now, it just makes total sense! If you are a show like this, don’t you want to deliver a huge shock right before the finish line? The only person we’re confident survives leading into the finale is Tariq, mostly because we don’t think the series is going to pull something like the OG Power and kill off the lead character before the finale.

If you do want to get some more insight now on what’s coming, go ahead and check out the full Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 9 synopsis below:

A union that should bring the Tejadas and Noma together, couldn’t appear to be further apart; Tariq and Monet are sent on a seemingly simple mission.

Of course, the idea that this mission is “seemingly simple” is what makes us think that it is going to go completely haywire. It is what makes us so excited about this show in general. You never know how crazy things are going to get.

An important thing now to remember

Well, let’s make one thing pretty darn clear at the moment: The franchise is far from gone. Just like there may be more plans for Tommy Egan after Force, the same could theoretically be said for some characters here. Time will tell.

