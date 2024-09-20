Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 9: Last before finale

Next week on Starz, you are going to have a chance to see Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 9 — are you ready for war?

Based on the newly-released promo for what lies ahead here, it seems like this story is going to be at its most violent. Tariq knows that it may all be on him to take out Carter, even if he’s not the only one motivated to do that. Every character seems to be entering this story with a plan of their own, and you are going to be seeing everything from explosions to gun battles along the way. Noma will do her best to protect what’s hers, and by the end of the episode, there is a chance that a few people will be cornered.

Now, given what we know about this universe, it does feel rather fair to say that someone is going to be heading off to Power Heaven before this episode concludes. We do think there’s a chance that the Carter story is also wrapped up here — it’s either that or it happens within the first half of the finale.

After all, we hope that the show doesn’t lose sight of the most important thing here: The characters themselves. Action is all well and good, but we entered this particular spin-off with Tariq trying to figure out who he wanted to be after killing his father Ghost. He had a reason to do well in school, and a real effort to balance out his life. We’d like to see the show go as full-circle as possible, almost like the OG Power did before we saw Ghost’s death.

We’ve said this before, we just hope that the finale actually feels like the ending so many of us want! It’s weird because Tariq has been in our lives for so long and yet, it feels like there is more story to tell.

