Power Book II: Ghost season 4: Exec on future after series finale

As so many of you may have heard already, Power Book II: Ghost season 4 is going to be the final season on Starz. However, is it the last time that you are going to see some of these characters in action?

There is no real reason for a lengthy debate on this, so let’s just go ahead and give you the answer: It’s not. Based on what we’re hearing right now, the odds are super-high that you could see some of these people again, just like it seems like you could see Tommy again after Power Book IV: Force comes to a close after its upcoming third season.

So what does the future hold for this franchise? We know that there is a Power: Origins series in the works, but that’s not the only spin-off or off-shoot to think about! In a new interview with The Wrap, Starz’s president of programming Kathryn Busby had the following to say:

I can’t tell you more than you’ve heard in terms of the specifics, but I can tell you that when we say “Power Book” we mean there are chapters. Some are going to close, but others are going to open and it is a beautiful thing. When we have conversations about the Powerverse, and all of the tangents that we can do and that we can move to, it’s really exciting because it is so far from over. I can tell you that we love the potential of that franchise, and we love that it’s going to keep continuing. That doesn’t mean that it’s not hard to say goodbye to the ones that are ending, but we also have that excitement of what’s coming. And (prequel series) “Origins” is just the one that we’ve announced so far.

Our personal dream is that there’s a way for characters like Tommy and Tasha to get in one other’s orbit again, and for there to actually be some things that are condensed in the present while you also continue to play around in the past. With all of this, time will tell…

