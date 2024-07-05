Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 6 promo: ‘No one is safe’

All it takes is looking at the key art above to know we’ll be waiting a while to see Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 6 come on the air. The show is not coming back with the remaining five episodes until September 6.

So who thought that this was a great idea to split up the remaining episodes like this? Well, let’s just note that typically, the cast and crew get almost zero say in this sort of thing, and we have a hard time imagining that the situation is any different here. Remember that Michael Rainey Jr. and the rest of the cast are just there to film the show and from there, Starz makes a lot of the programming decisions. They clearly want to make a meal out of promoting these final episodes, and to build up anticipation as much as possible.

Of course, if that is the case, there is also another question we have to ask at this point: Are they really selling the show right now as well as they could?

If you watched episode 5 and feel a little disappointed, we get it! There really was not all that much revealed in there, save for the fact that Carter is dirty and that Diana wants to keep the baby. We anticipated some sort of life-or-death cliffhanger and that didn’t happen.

Yet, the preview that aired after the fact promised that “no one is safe” in the final episodes, and we do believe that to a certain extent. The honest question we have is when the writers for Power Book II: Ghost learned that this was the final season, since the first half of the story this summer didn’t feel like anyone knew. Is this a situation where they learned close to the end? If that’s the case, the pacing could ramp up hugely in the last few episodes to try and tie up a lot of loose ends. Let’s just say that if that’s the case, the team has their work cut out for them…

Related – Learn more about what happened on this past Power Book II: Ghost episode…

What do you think we’re going to see moving into Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







