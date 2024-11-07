Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 premiere date: Nov. update

Is there a chance that we will learn more about a Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 between now and the end of November? Obviously, this is going to be one of the most anticipated shows on Apple TV+ for some time and for good reason. The first season was great! While you can argue that it took a few weeks to find its footing, it justified its existence as something separate from the rest of the Monsterverse.

Also, it still had a cameo from Godzilla in the finale — and what is not to like about that?

If there is one primary update to share entering November, it is this: Filming is currently taking place. We’d love for a more substantial progress report on the series, but it hardly feels like one is forthcoming. Also, we would be surprised if there is a lot more of anything shared the rest of the week, or at least until we get around to next summer. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters takes a long time to film, let alone time to get all of the post-production done.

For us, the best-case scenario here is that new episodes are set to air moving into the second part of next year — though early 2026 also feels possible. Remember that we are currently in this era where shows are taking almost two years between seasons. Is that ideal? Far from it, but this is where we have to remind you that if you want big-budget and super-ambitious shows, there are going to be some consequences that come along with that. This could be one of them, and you are best to try to prepare here accordingly.

