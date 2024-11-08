Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, November 8, 2024?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We have been lucy to get new episodes over the past several weeks; will that continue?

Well, for the time being, we are pleased to offer a rather simple answer to this question: It will! The Max Thieriot drama is going to be giving us a new installment starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, and we imagine there is still a lot of drama ahead for Bode. Remember for a moment here that the character is hanging on by a thread when it comes to being a cadet; it is only thanks to Audrey’s last-minute confession that he is able to still be there. One wrong move now, and he’s out — Jake may not like it, but that’s his job and it already appears as though he’s going to abide by it.

Fire Country season 3 episode 4 is carrying with it the title of “Keep Your Cool.” To learn a little more insight, see the synopsis below:

“Keep Your Cool” – The temperature is high and tensions are even higher when the crew has to execute an advanced elevator rescue during a heat-induced power outage, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Nov. 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, we still have questions aplenty when it comes to possible romances. Do Bode and Gabriela want to be together? Absolutely, but they also have this notion that whenever they are, chaos follows them. We would argue that at least some of this is in their head, and they could have a comfortable and stable relationship. Yet, we also get why they may be a little spooked right now thanks to what happened in the premiere.

