Fire Country season 3 episode 5: Star talks Jared Padalecki story

For those who are not aware, Fire Country season 3 episode 5 is airing on CBS come November 15, and this one will be huge. After all, it marks the debut of Jared Padalecki as Camden Casey! This is someone from Southern California who comes into the picture, and may end up bringing out a bolder side of Bode.

Based on what showrunner Tia Napolitano and others have said over the past few days, it does seem as though Camden will have more in common with Max Thieriot’s character than anyone else he traditionally encounters. By virtue of that, you better believe that there could be some tension, mostly because there are a lot of characters who want to ensure that Bode steers clear of danger. That certainly includes his mother Sharon.

Speaking to TV Insider about Camden’s arrival and sentiment towards Bode, Diane Farr (who directly last night’s episode 3) made some of her thoughts clear about how Sharon will react:

I think you already know how Sharon feels about that. They are not going to be fast friends. Well, we’ll see if they ever get there, but it’s not a home run right off the top.

Now if these characters do have some disagreements, the silver lining here is that Padalecki will not be around forever. The Supernatural and Walker alum may eventually get his own spin-off, but we’ve yet to hear too much about it when it comes to 1) when it will air or 2) what it could even look like. There are a handful of things that are clearly being left to dangle for a while — potentially until after his appearances air, so that audiences can get a good sense of the character.

If there is any tease we can offer right now, it is to brace for drama — there will be plenty of it.

