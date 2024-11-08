Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS, November 8, 2024?

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We have been lucky to get new installments the past few weeks; however, at the same time it is fair to expect a hiatus. After all, these do tend to be scattered here and there throughout the season!

With that being said, the good news here is that there is not a hiatus tonight — not only that, but there may not be too many through the remainder of the series’ run. We know that you are likely going to have a break on Black Friday, but there a good chance that the Donnie Wahlberg – Tom Selleck show wraps up before Christmas.

Of course, there is no point in getting too far ahead of ourselves now — instead, let’s talk more about what is actually in front of us! Blue Bloods season 14 episode 14 features the return of a fan favorite, and you can learn more via the synopsis below:

“New York Minute” – Danny and Baez scrutinize an art gallery suspected of selling counterfeit pieces after a detective investigating the establishment is murdered. Also, Eddie is conflicted when she discovers her former partner turned social worker, Rachel Witten (Lauren Patten), crossed the line to get a mentally ill client much needed help; and Frank is upset when an award Danny was to be honored with is rescinded by Grace Edwards (Lori Loughlin), the widow of an NYPD officer killed in the line of duty, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Nov. 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Witten is one of those characters we would’ve loved to see more of throughout the past few years, but Patten has been busy in between stage work and Death and Other Details. Meanwhile, this is Loughlin’s first appearance on the show in several years — so why is she coming back and interfering with Danny’s award? That is a mighty good question…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

