Blue Bloods series finale: A realistic spin-off timeframe

The Blue Bloods series finale is just a mere matter of episodes away, and we are in a spot where we have to start mentally preparing.

However, at the same time we cannot help but still wonder about the future. While it has been several weeks since anything formal has been said about a possible spin-off, we do still think it exists in the hypothetical ether — as long as the show continues to perform well in the numbers, that opportunity could be there. We know that in the past Danny Reagan has been targeted as a possible lead character, but nothing has been confirmed there and it may take a little bit of time before we hear anything further.

For now, what we would at least say for everyone hoping for spin-off news is that more than likely, continued conversations on this are going to happen at some point between now and the end of the standard TV season in spring; however, none of this means that there will be a spin-off on the air for the 2025-26 season. This is something that CBS could take some time to develop, if they really choose to move forward with it at all. They may decide that the big sell of Blue Bloods is the family and there is no splitting that.

In the end, the latest that we would imagine a potential spin-off could air is during the 2026-27 season. Remember that the Fire Country spin-off, despite being developed during last season, will not actually premiere until fall 2025 or even midseason 2026. This is the real model to how the network chooses to go about trying to make their new shows into a success.

In summation…

A Blue Bloods spin-off is still very much feasible. However, this is not something that CBS is out there actively trying to rush along, even as the show itself ends.

Do you think we will learn more about a potential Blue Bloods spin-off ahead of the series finale?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

