Blue Bloods season 14 episode 14 spoilers: Rachel Witten returns

Do you want another reason to be excited entering Blue Bloods season 14 episode 14 on CBS this Friday, a familiar face is coming on board! The show continues to give us a lot of nostalgia, and this time around it includes Lauren Patten coming back as Eddie’s former partner Rachel Witten.

Of course, just about every person who comes back to the show is doing so with a certain amount of jeopardy around them, and that could be the case here. Witten is a fascinating and pretty-layered character, so of course we’re not upset to see her with some challenging material … even if tests her friendship with Vanessa Ray’s character at the same exact time.

Want to learn more about season 14 episode 14? Then go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

“New York Minute” – Danny and Baez scrutinize an art gallery suspected of selling counterfeit pieces after a detective investigating the establishment is murdered. Also, Eddie is conflicted when she discovers her former partner turned social worker, Rachel Witten (Lauren Patten), crossed the line to get a mentally ill client much needed help; and Frank is upset when an award Danny was to be honored with is rescinded by Grace Edwards (Lori Loughlin), the widow of an NYPD officer killed in the line of duty, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Nov. 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Loughlin first appeared as this character on Blue Bloods several years ago, and we imagine that her return now is a unique way for the writers to call back to a certain important part of the past. Sure, we are interested in how things play out here since it impacts both Danny and Frank at the same time.

Related – Get more discussion on Blue Bloods ahead of the series finale

What do you most want to see moving into Blue Bloods season 14 episode 14 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







