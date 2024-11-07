Blue Bloods season 14 episode 14: ‘New York Minute’ sneak peeks

In just over 24 hours, you are going to see Blue Bloods season 14 episode 14 arrive on CBS — so what lies ahead on “New York Minute”?

Well, for the time being, let’s just say that a big chunk of this particular story could revolve around none other than Danny Reagan — however, not in the way that many of you would expect. This is not just an episode all about seeing Donnie Wahlberg’s character out on the street with Baez. Instead, it is a story that is more geared around why in the world he is not being honored with an award.

If you head over to the official Blue Bloods YouTube page now, you can see a couple of previews that offer more context. An Irish organization was set to honor Danny, only for it to be eventually reversed at the last minute. Frank is shocked by it, largely due to the fact that this group has honored plenty of cops and firefighters in the past; yet, at the same time cancellations are pretty rare for them. What caused this to happen then? It is a question we wish there was some sort of firm answer to.

Yet, for whatever reason, in another preview we get the sense that Henry doesn’t seem to upset about it happening. Does he know something that the other Reagans do not? We do know that Danny has a history of breaking the rules here and there, but it is never for some horrible reason.

Over the course of this episode, we do think that we’re going to get some sort of answer. Yet, at the same time there’s no reason to be pressing the panic button here for you’re Danny — for him, it has never been about the awards.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

