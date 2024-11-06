FROM season 4: Harold Perrineau on potential renewal

Is there going to be a FROM season 4 renewal over at MGM+? On the surface, you can look at this and assume it to be a slam-dunk.

However, we also know that within the world of TV, strange things do happen sometimes and by virtue of that, it is probably silly to draw too many big assumptions based on where things currently stand. The biggest case for it is that we’re not sure that MGM+ has a more popular series on their schedule; beyond just that, it still seems to be growing more popular with each passing week.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new FROM videos every week!

For now, the network / streaming service has yet to reveal anything about the future; yet, star Harold Perrineau (who plays Boyd) does seem pretty optimistic the series will return. Just see some of what he had to say per the Radio Times while also talking about a possible story:

“I don’t talk to [the writers] about it at all. I’m assuming that we’re going to have a season 4, it seems like worldwide that people are really enjoying the show, and so I’m just going to assume that there is one, but I don’t ask any questions.

“I have sort of a standing agreement with them that I only know what I have to know for the season, but not beyond that.”

We do not think that there is going to be a rush for Harold or anyone to find out what could be coming up next. The main question we want an answer to is unfortunately, one that may linger in silence for a while: How many more seasons we could conceivably get. While we’re fine waiting to get answers, it is always nice to know that there is a specific endgame plotted out.

Related – Learn more about what is ahead entering the next FROM episode

How are you feeling at this point heading into a possible FROM season 4?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







