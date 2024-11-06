Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: Will John Dutton be murdered?

At the center of Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 at this point has to be a singular, hyper-compelling question: What happens to John Dutton? Kevin Costner is not an on-screen part of the final six episodes, pending some last-minute surprise. Taylor Sheridan has to find a way to write out the character, and conventional wisdom would suggest that he will be killing someone off.

So, how in the world is that going to happen? Well, it is worth discussing the idea that the Paramount Network hit takes a page out of Power…

For those who do not know, on the Starz series the decision was made to kill off Ghost (albeit for entirely different reasons), which allowed the entire end of the show to become an elaborate murder mystery. Given the amount of people who would gain from having John dead, there are certainly compelling reasons for the remaining episodes to go this route.

However, you could also argue that Sheridan will have little interest in turning Yellowstone into a whodunnit. He could be murdered, but everyone may know who it is right away and that could be a story. For now, we would compare the end of this season more to Succession than to Power — yet, that is sight unseen. The show may still find ways to surprise us.

One other thing that will remain curious and/or strange about the remainder of the story is the simple fact that there may still be a Yellowstone season 6, one that would still look and feel different from the five seasons before. Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are reportedly in talks; we are curious about what the future holds there, but we may not find out for quite some time.

