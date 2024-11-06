The Penguin EP confirms spin-off talks with HBO; possible stars?

We are now days removed from the finale of The Penguin airing on HBO and for now, what better thing can we do but look ahead? This is a series that did a fantastic job with Oz Cobb’s story, and by virtue of that, we 100% recognize the interest that exists in a possible season 2.

Alas, the problem there is that The Batman: Part II is coming, and it will seemingly feature Colin Farrell’s character in some capacity. It is extremely hard to gauge whether or not he will even be alive to tell more stories after that!

Instead, the more likely situation here is that Matt Reeves (who directs the films and is an executive producer on The Penguin) will end up choosing with HBO a separate marquee character. We tend to think that some version of a Mr. Freeze or a Poison Ivy is possible, but he could also choose someone established already in the universe. The problem with some of the more outlandish characters is trying to bring them into the realism required. (We do think that’s possible with those two villains in a way it may not be for a Killer Croc or a Clayface.)

Speaking to Andy Serkis in Interview Magazine, here is at least some of what Matt Reeves had to say:

“We have been talking, and it’s exciting because people are now embracing the show. My fantasy is coming into being, which is very exciting, and HBO has been incredibly supportive from the beginning. Now to see that the show is being embraced is really, really exciting. We have been talking about doing other shows. I wanted to make sure that we didn’t do the origin tale, which so many of the other series have done. I think the idea of being able to put a lens on these characters is a really exciting idea. It’s about cities and their dysfunction and the world and its dysfunction, which is what Batman stories are all about. They’re all about Gotham being a place that should be better. And you can have the experience of this almost novelistic epic crime saga, but you also just get these separate experiences. They have their own dramatic value. So Oz’s story is Oz’s story, and the idea is to do these other stories in the same way.”

Odds are, there won’t be a specific idea for another show until after the next Batman film; with that, prepare to be patient.

