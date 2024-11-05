The Penguin season 1 episode 8 (finale) run time at HBO

For those who have not heard as of yet, The Penguin season 1 episode 8 is going to be the finale! This is where we are expecting a ton of closure, and hopefully a number of answered questions.

Of course, is it all going to be neat and tidy? Hardly, and for a number of different reasons. For starters, we are expecting at least Oz Cobb to return as a part of The Batman: Part II down the road. As for everyone else, it is possible that we get another spin-off — though we’ve also hardly heard anything when it comes to confirmation on that as of yet.

Here is what can at least say for now: HBO is doing a rather-nice job at making sure we get enough time to conclude this particular chapter of The Penguin. As of right now, the finale titled “A Great or Little Thing” is scheduled to run an hour and twelve minutes. Meanwhile, you can see the synopsis below if you have not had a chance to check it out already:

Truths are laid bare as Oz Cobb nears the end of his journey and his power struggle with Sofia comes to a head.

So what are we anticipating in the finale? Well, for starters, we do think that there’s a legitimate chance that we see Sofia killed off. Now, this may not be what we want in the slightest here, but we do have to remember the fact that this is one of those shows that is going to be looking to make some big moves. Also, it is hard to imagine her and Oz being able to stay in the same city without them trying to constantly kill each other at each and every turn.

Related – What more can you expect to see during the finale for The Penguin?

What do you think we are going to see throughout the finale for The Penguin?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







