The Penguin season 1 episode 8 spoilers: The big finale…

Next week on HBO, you are going to have a chance to see The Penguin season 1 episode 8 — otherwise known as the big finale!

As you prepare for “A Great or Little Thing,” we are anticipating a lot of action and violence. How can there not at this point? For weeks on end now, we have seen the show building up to some sort of enormous confrontation with Oz on one end and then Sofia on the other — and now, that moment is finally here! What is going to come as a result of it?

To get a few more details now on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full The Penguin season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

Truths are laid bare as Oz Cobb nears the end of his journey and his power struggle with Sofia comes to a head.

Perhaps the most important thing to note at this point is that as of this writing, we at least know that Oz is most likely not going anywhere in the finale. After all, we personally feel pretty confident that he will be turning up in The Batman: Part II at some point down the road. Beyond that, we know that HBO and/or Max is looking to potentially develop some other projects in the Matt Reeves universe.

Would we love Sofia to be one of them? 100% yes, but you can also say easily at this point that there is a major challenge here. After all, how can she survive the finale? If she does, she and Oz could be destined to spend a lot of their time trying to kill each other, and we’re not sure that is a storyline an upcoming movie will want to tell. Who knows? Maybe the show finds a way to surprise us…

