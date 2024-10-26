The Penguin season 2: Matt Reeves on chance of more, spin-offs

Are we going to be seeing The Penguin season 2 arrive on HBO and Max down the road — or, at the very least, a spin-off?

Through the past several episodes of the Colin Farrell – Cristin Milioti series, it has been easy to be really stoked with the end product. The show has proven to be a dark, expansive, and well-acted look at Gotham City. Dare we say it, but we would also say that it has been better at some times than The Batman.

Now, it is hard to really say whether or not a season 2 could happen with Oz Cobb, given that a lot of that could be dependent on the events of the upcoming Batman sequel film. However, could there be a spin-off about Sofia, or some other character in this world? For the time being, it does feel like just about every single possibility is on the table.

To get more news all about this, go ahead and check out what Matt Reeves had to say to The Wrap:

“I can tell you this, we would love to be able to do more. But I can also say that we are already talking to HBO about [more]. The opportunity of being able to then on HBO, go and explore characters that wouldn’t be able to have that kind of real estate creatively, as we were able to do with Oz, that is something that we are talking to HBO about. They’re very excited about that idea. That’s something that we really, really hope we’re going to be able to do.”

We do just love personally the chance that The Penguin presents in order to dive deeper into characters that you could not in a movie — but also still in a way that has more of a defined beginning, middle, and end.

