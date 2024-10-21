The Penguin season 1 episode 6 promo: Taking back Gotham

Based on the promo we’ve seen now for The Penguin season 1 episode 6, Oz Cobb seems to have the wind under his sails. He’s finding a way to build up the empire in exactly the way that he wants — he’s got a lair, and he feels comfortable in 1) where it is and 2) what he can do with it.

After all, remember the following: He’s underground now and in his words, nobody is ever going to bother to look there. He can construct a suitable base of operations that is largely discreet and yet, fully effective.

There is very little in the way of Sofia within this promo; instead, almost all of it is transfixed on Oz as he sets the table for what he believes to be his grand master plan. He wants to be the person who everyone relies on in the city; there may be an ego element to this, but at the same time, Oz knows that there is power in social connections. This gives him an opportunity here to gather information, which he may need for whatever battles lie ahead.

After all, it is critical to remember the following: Sofia has her own plans that she is slowly figuring out. At the center of one of them is Sal Maroni, who she thinks she can work with to try and take out Oz. Sofia is no dummy, and she may be well-aware of the fact that this is just a temporary pact. However, it benefits both of them to find some sort of temporary situation here so that they can eliminate a power player before it gets too late. Sofia’s one weakness in all of this may be quite simple: She is thinking with revenge as a top priority. The more she does that, the more danger she puts herself in along the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

