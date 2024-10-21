The Penguin season 1 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Gold Summit’

Next week is going to bring The Penguin season 1 episode 6 onto HBO — so what can you expect over the course of “Gold Summit”?

The most important thing to note here is that shockingly, we’re already close to the end of the season! Sure, we are not there yet, but at the same time, you can very much consider us to be in the home stretch. It is true that Oz Cobb has managed to take out a number of obstacles that are in his way but at the same time, it is equally clear that some others remain. One of the big goals of the upcoming installment in particular will be seeing how he takes some of those one.

Want to learn a little more about them now? Then go ahead and check out the full The Penguin season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

Despite his enemies’ attempts to smoke him out, Oz seeks to expand his reach in the city. Meanwhile, Victor crosses paths with a former adversary.

We certainly think that Oz is going to be able to find some sort of victory here, if for no other reason than that we know a certain amount of where his story ends already. It’s hard to imagine that the character getting killed off and instead, they are going to be setting the stage right now for The Batman: Part II.

As for Victor, that is where the story does end a certain amount of mystery. He is one of the characters who could go at any time, but he also serves a really important role in the history — Oz sees a part of himself in him, and he also represents a forgotten part of the city.

