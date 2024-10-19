The Penguin season 2: EP talks renewal possibilities

The further that we get into The Penguin season 1 on HBO and Max, the more there seems to be momentum all around it.

Here is one of the crazier things you have to consider at the moment: This show, shocking as it may sound, is actually better than The Batman was. It has more time to flesh out the world and its cast, and episode 4 was a total tour de force anchored by an extraordinarily Cristin Milioti performance. She has brought incredible life to Sofia Falcone, a character who was somewhat under-the-radar for a lot of casual comic fans. Were it not for Crystal Reed’s take on her on Gotham, we’re not sure a lot of mainstream viewers would know about her at all.

We know that Colin Farrell has expressed some skepticism about wanting to spend another season under all those prosthetics, but who knows what the future holds? After all, it certainly feels like HBO could want more — or at the very least, another spin-off. Speaking per Screen Rant at New York Comic-Con, here is what executive producer Lauren LeFranc had to say about another chapter at some point down the road:

Gotham is ripe to tell so many stories, the comics have shown that through decades and decades. I love this version of Gotham too. I love all the characters that we’ve gotten to explore in this world. I think there’s always room for more of that. If the story can be even better, absolutely.

We tend to think that the next chapter would be dependent on whatever happens with The Batman: Part II, but we would love some sort of Sofia spin-off; or, an opportunity to tell a story like this about another character. Matt Reeves has done a great job crafting this world to where it is gritty, while at the same time full of unique and colorful characters.

