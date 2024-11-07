Matlock season 1 episode 6: Could Matty actually quit?

Are you curious to learn a little bit more about Matlock season 1 episode 6? Well, another installment is set to come next week. “Sixteen Steps” is going to be one of the most important stories so far, mostly because it will be posing the following super-big question: Is Matty biting off more than she could chew? Could she actually consider giving up on her plan?

To date, a big part of the central story of the show has been seeing Kathy Bates’ character do her best in order to completely infiltrate the firm in the hopes of getting justice for her daughter. However, it has turned out to be much more difficult than she even expected. It’s hard to keep up a lie, especially when you start to make connections with a lot of characters out there.

Below, you can see the full Matlock season 1 episode 6 synopsis with a few more details as to what lies ahead:

“Sixteen Steps” – As Olympia and Julian get a second shot at a case regarding a tragic death due to contaminated baby formula, their past work on the investigation gives glimpses into what led to their divorce. Also, Matty’s overwhelming stress causes her to consider quitting, on MATLOCK, Thursday, Nov. 14 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do think that Matty’s story will be full of ups and downs, and there is a chance that she may not even get the justice she seeks even if she stays at the firm! One of the most interesting challenges here is going to be what ends up happening in the event the secret is ever out or Matty actually gets what she wants. What will the show become?

