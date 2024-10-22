Matlock renewed early for a season 2 at CBS

After just two episodes on CBS, clearly executives have seen enough — they want more of Matlock, and they also want it soon.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the network has already gone ahead and commissioned a season 2 for that Kathy Bates drama, which can be best described as a pseudo-reimagining of the classic Andy Griffith property. We don’t want to spoil everything if you have not seen the show yet, but the premiere has one of the best twists we’ve seen this year and it firmly establishes itself as its own show.

In a statement, here is what CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach had to say:

“This reconceived Matlock was devised by Jennie Snyder Urman with a brilliant surprise plot twist, and we knew we had something very special the moment we saw the first episode brought to life by the incredibly talented Kathy Bates … The audience reception and critical acclaim for it has been overwhelming. We can’t wait to get started on a second season.”

If there is a challenge moving into a season 2…

It is simply this — how do you continue along the show with its original premise intact? (Spoilers ahead if you have not watched.)

At the end of the premiere, it was revealed that “Matty” Matlock was simply using the last name as a way in which to hide her true identity and purpose: She is working to investigating the law firm she blames for the death of her daughter amidst a drug crisis. She wants to infiltrate the firm, disarm them with her unassuming persona, and then eventually bring them to justice. We’re not sure how long you can continue to hide this, but that may be a big part of the fun. For now, we have a lot of faith in Urman given her history on Jane the Virgin, which went on successfully for many seasons.

What do you think about Matlock being renewed already for a season 2?

