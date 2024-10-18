Matlock season 1 episode 3 spoilers: Can Matty fool everyone?

As we get prepared to see Matlock season 1 episode 3 on CBS next week, more can we say regarding the story of it?

Well, we know at this point what is bubbling underneath the surface. Remember that Matty is still holding on to what is a pretty devastating secret when it comes to why she is really at the firm — this is a story about revenge, and we are going to be seeing that play out in a number of different ways. One of the fun story elements of this show is seeing how she keeps the secret — but then also whether or not people start to catch on to some of what she is up to.

Do you want to get a few more details now all about the story ahead? Then go ahead and check out the official Matlock season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

“A Guy Named Greg” – Matty’s rusty trial skills are put to the test during a wrongful termination case by a woman claiming she was sexually harassed by her boss. Also, the firm’s jury consultant and master lie detector, Shae (Yael Grobglas), joins the case, on MATLOCK, Thursday, Oct. 24 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Grobglas played an integral role on Jane the Virgin for many years, and there is a pretty important reason to point that out at this point — Matlock is run by Jennie Snyder Urman, who previously was in charge of the aforementioned CW series. Because of this, we would not be altogether shocked if there are a few other alumni from her previous show who turn up. Also, shouldn’t everyone want to work with Kathy Bates to a certain degree? We tend to think so…

What do you most want to see moving into Matlock season 1 episode 3 when it arrives on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







