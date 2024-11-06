Shrinking season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Paul & Jimmy’s search

What lies ahead on Shrinking season 2 episode 6 following the events of tonight? Well, a few major stories as of late are going to pay off!

Take, for starters, Brian spending time with Louis, the man responsible for Tia’s death. We do think this is something that would devastate Alice both, but at the same time, we know why Brian has made some of the choices that he has. He is trying to be empathetic to what someone like Louis is going through, who made a terrible mistake and is trying to find a way to get to the other side of it.

Meanwhile, another story to clearly watch out for at the moment is tied to what is going on here when it comes to Sean and his father. Liz has already apologized to him for selling his stake in the food truck, especially since it has re-opened a number of old wounds.

Below, you can check out the full Shrinking season 2 episode 6 synopsis with a little more insight all about what’s ahead:

Paul and Jimmy look for Sean’s dad. Gaby tries to keep Liz from sinking. Alice is surprised to find out who Brian has been spending time with.

For those who have not heard yet…

There are actually twelve episodes this season! By virtue of that, we are not even at the halfway point of the story now and there will most likely be a number of twists and turns coming as a result of that. Whatever is happening right now is almost certainly not what you are going to be seeing from the show around the finale. It does feel like the Louis arc could be a season-long thing, so we do not anticipate there being any sort of significant conclusion to it just yet.

