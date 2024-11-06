Ahsoka season 2 premiere date: A November 2024 update

Is there a chance we are going to learn something more about Ahsoka season 2 between now and the end of November? Of course, there is so much to discuss here — and how can you be surprised? This show has a huge following and yet, we are stuck in the midst of a pretty long wait.

After all, it has already been over a year since the Rosario Dawson series last aired an episode. There is chatter that filming could start on the new season next year, but in true Disney fashion everyone is keeping some of their cards fairly close to the vest.

So if we are not going to hear much news about filming over the course of this month, it is abundantly clear that we won’t be getting anything about a premiere date, either — and why in the world would we, all things considered? We do still have a long ways to go, and we’d be shocked if this show comes out until late 2026.

Now, if you are wondering why this show takes so long to make, here’s a reminder that it is tied to a number of different factors — including the number of special effects that are included with a show like this. You can’t just turn things around here immediately! We have to be patient to see what lies ahead here, and also still recognize that with a show like this, Disney could also take their time to release it even when it is actually ready to go.

Just rest assured that Ahsoka Tano is not going anywhere — at least for the time being. The character is just too popular within the greater Star Wars universe and nobody is going to be eager to send her off into the sunset.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

