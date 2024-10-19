Ahsoka season 2 premiere date: An October 2024 update

Now that we are in the middle of October, aren’t we getting closer to Ahsoka season 2 coming to pass? In theory, that is 100% certain. After all, we know that more of the Rosario Dawson series is coming! The hard thing is just not knowing when it is actually going to premiere.

So what can we share at the moment? Well, unfortunately, we are still pretty darn far out, as it feels like for Disney, the first order of business is the upcoming The Mandalorian feature film. Production has yet to start on the next chapter of Ahsoka’s journey and while there are rumors out there suggesting it could kick off next spring, not a lot has been confirmed as of yet. We tend to think that for now, it is better to take almost everything with a grain of salt and we will wait and see what happens.

At the moment, the earliest we imagine season 2 premiering is in the second half of 2026. Why that far away? Well, this is a show that requires a lot of post-production and rendering all of those special effects takes some time. This was never going to be an annual show for Disney+ regardless of whether or not there were some industry strikes that took place last year. We tend to think that we’re going to at least get some updates in 2025, but there will probably be a lot of silence through the remainder of the year. The franchise has some other priorities at the moment.

As for Ahsoka moving forward, the top priority here is pretty simple: Getting the title character and Sabine somewhere else. Remember that she’s currently stuck, and that is not one of those situations that is going to be resolved easily at all.

