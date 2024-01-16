Ahsoka season 2: What does the cast know?

Earlier this month, there was some good news announced in regards to an Ahsoka season 2 — it is coming! While we know that it wasn’t exactly announced in the most traditional of ways, we are happy to get whatever we can here.

Of course, just because we have a season 2 renewal does not mean that we’re going to be getting more anytime soon. After all, it does not seem as though there is a lot of information that the cast is aware of when it comes to the story ahead.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter recently, Mary Elizabeth Winstead (who plays Hera on the series) had the following to say about the Disney+ announcement:

“I can say that I genuinely know very little, but that is a very exciting press release and I’m really happy to hear that it’s being talked about.”

Now, we should note that it’s not that much of a surprise that there isn’t a lot of information out there at present about the future of the story. Why would there be? Sure, the first season ended in what felt like a pretty clear setup for the next chapter, but there will be some more opportunities to explore things a little bit later on down the road.

For the time being, we’re just going to have to exercise a good bit of patience — though we do know already that there are some other Star Wars series to tide us over in the interim. One of the most exciting will be season 2 of Andor — originally, the plan with this was that we’d have a chance to see it later this year. It does remain to be seen now whether or not that is going to change because of the industry strikes of last year.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

